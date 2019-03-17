FILE - In this June 4, 2010, file photo, a clean-up worker picks up blobs of oil in absorbent snare on Queen Bess Island at the mouth of Barataria Bay near the Gulf of Mexico in Plaquemines Parish, La. Nearly $17 million in Deepwater Horizon oil spill money would rebuild a barrier island bird rookery off Louisiana to more than seven times its current size under a recently released plan. Queen Bess Island was the first spot where brown pelicans were returned to Louisiana after the pesticide DDT wiped them out. It was heavily hit by oil from the 2010 spill. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)