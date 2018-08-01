President Donald Trump is good for America. I, like millions of others, voted against Trump and lost. Rather than whine and complain, I’ve decided to make lemonade. President Trump, I’ve concluded, is really good for America, at least from a political standpoint. Although I didn’t agree with his campaign platform, I must admit he’s worked harder than any other president to keep his campaign promises. As a result, future presidents will be held to a higher standard of keeping promises. I think Trump is good for the Republican and Democratic parties. He’s also good for the Independent Party (of which I’m a lifelong member) to some degree. The Republicans have to regroup and think a little bit harder about what they really believe in and what the future holds for their party.
The Democrats, still smarting from a humiliating beat-down in 2016, will need to figure out what they stand for. And my fellow Independents and I will need to get off our butts and actually support the few independent candidates out there. Trump also sets the stage for how our future presidents will deal with leaders of other countries. Trump needs to take a few charm school classes, but I will also admit we’ve had a string of presidents who, in the interest of keeping everyone happy globally, leaned toward being a little too mealy-mouthed. Other countries should be paying their fair share. I think the president’s harsh action and rhetoric toward immigration are deplorable, but he has pushed the issue far enough to the right that even the most liberal presidents who follow him will be limited in their generosity.
Quite frankly, I doubt Trump really is as anti-abortion as he’d like us to think, but I’m glad Roe vs Wade is finally being brought front and center. I won’t be surprised if it is overturned. And I won’t be surprised if Republican conservatives won’t be begging for its return within 5 years. They’re like the proverbial dog chasing the car — once they actually get abortion outlawed, the fallout will be so intense they will think long and hard before ever tackling something this complex again without a better plan. What sort of fallout? Caring for, both financially and physically, an extra half-million Americans every year from now until. Many folks who choose abortion, logically, don’t make good parents, so Uncle Sam will very quickly be in the child-care business in a major way. And those who rode in on the repeal and replace bandwagon will quickly find out that the only way to care for these children will be by increasing taxes. So basically, President Trump is serving a vital role in forcing Americans to think more, to plan for the future better, and to look before we leap. Thanks, Don.
John Singleton
equipment designer
Livingston