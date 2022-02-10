To encourage more of our Louisiana citizens to stay and to entice more out-of-staters to move here, state Rep. Richard Nelson in his recent letter to the editor recommends that we look to: Mississippi.
I spent much of my childhood in Mississippi, have many relatives there and visit frequently. Mississippi is a beautiful state with lots of wonderful people. But a beacon showing the way forward it is not.
Other than us, it is the only state in the South to lose population during the past year. Sadly, Mississippi is the state keeping Louisiana out of last — or nearly last — place on most indices that matter, such as health and economic well-being and overall child well-being. States that are growing rather than shrinking are investing heavily in the education of their children, are nurturing their urban economic engines, are successfully attracting young families, including immigrants, and are focusing on the political middle ground.
It is difficult to imagine how abolishing the state income tax, one of the few steady funding streams available to invest in our children’s future, will turn us — or Mississippi — around.
MARK VANLANDINGHAM
professor
New Orleans