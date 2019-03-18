I would like to compliment The Advocate for its recent editorial regarding the abdication of our members of Congress to fulfill their duties as guardians of the Constitution. Most members of our congressional delegation have displayed themselves to be invertebrate supplicants to Donald Trump, willing to disregard both their oath of office to defend the Constitution as well as maintaining the independence of the legislative branch of government.
To make the claim of a border emergency (on the Mexican border) is utterly disingenuous on the part of our lawmakers. Illegal immigration has indisputably been declining for years. Anyone following El Chapo’s trial knows illegal drugs are seldom smuggled in a backpack by someone walking across the border. If, indeed, the crisis is as severe as claimed, why did the Republicans not take action on these problems when they were in the majority? They controlled the Senate, the House and the presidency for two years. So what happened? Did they just ignore their duty to protect the citizens of the United States? Did they not consider it enough of a priority to bother? I suggest another reason. They don’t actually want a wall; they just want to blame the Democrats for being weak on border security. And of course, all the posturing is done in lieu of actually working on a solution to the problem.
There is no emergency. And yet, with the lone exception of U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond (thank you, sir), they are willing sacrifice the Constitution to avoid criticism from Donald Trump or taking a stand for which they might suffer political fallout. Yet these same representatives will cry crocodile tears and wring their hands when the next Democrat in the White House follows the Republican precedent. They will pound their desk about the usurping of Congress’ power, presidential overreach, failure to follow the Constitution just as they did when Barack Obama was president.
Were it not so sad, the insincerity would be laughable.
Jim Grice
retired building contractor
New Orleans