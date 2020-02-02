In “Bypass lawyers’ expense by passing securities transfer act,” attorney William Bonin asks this newspaper to “promote the passage of the Uniform Transfer on Death Security Registration Act, which has been passed by and is in effect in every state in the country except Louisiana.”
Doing so would allow Louisiana citizens to execute transfer-on-death or pay-on-death beneficiary forms for brokerage accounts. When the account holder dies, the named beneficiary would not need anything from a succession (probate) proceeding to get the account balance, only a certified copy of the death certificate.
There are at least two concerns that need to be addressed before Louisiana adopts the Uniform Transfer on Death Security Registration Act. First, the rights of surviving spouses with a community property regime need to be protected. Otherwise, a spouse with a million-dollar community brokerage account solely in his or her name could designate a boyfriend as the beneficiary. When the spouse dies, the boyfriend could get 100% of the account, including the surviving spouse’s community share. Yes, the surviving spouse could file a claim in the deceased spouse’s succession proceeding. But the money from the brokerage account may be long gone.
Second, Louisiana is the only state with forced heirship. If a decedent dies with a child or children who have not turned 24 and names someone other than the children or the estate as beneficiary of a brokerage account, the money in the account will go to the named beneficiary, thwarting forced heirship. Yes, the forced heirs can file legal claims, but the money may be long gone.
There are other community property states besides Louisiana; presumably those states have found a way to protect a surviving spouse’s rights to community property. Before Louisiana adopts the Uniform Transfer on Death Security Registration Act, the legislature needs to make sure that the rights of surviving spouses in community and forced heirs are protected. Between now and then, the Legislature has done a good of streamlining and reducing the time and expense of the probate process through the Independent Administration option.
JACK DVEIRIN
attorney
New Orleans