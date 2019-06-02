I am a veteran who has taken advantage of the benefits that the GI Bill has given. I have gone to college and have bought two homes through the GI Bill. My peeve is that I’m OK with dependents getting benefits from the VA, as long as those benefits do not impede upon the vet getting a particular benefit. Here are some examples of what I’m talking about.
About 20 years ago an older female friend of the family died in Alexandria. I was surprised when the funeral procession turned into the National Cemetery in Pineville. The funeral home representative and the cemetery representative were standing together, and I said, “I didn’t know that Miss Sarah was a veteran.”
They replied that she was not a veteran, but her husband was, therefore entitling her to buried there. Two years ago, my ex-wife’s nephew, a Marine vet of the Gulf Wars living in Alexandria, died of problems not connected to the war. He could not get buried in the National Cemetery in Pineville, 15 minutes from his home in Alexandria, but had to be interned in north Louisiana, about a two-hour drive from Alexandria.
One of my brothers was an Army Green Beret who survived a round to the head in Vietnam and died 20 years ago with complications from that injury. He had to be buried two hours away because no plots were available close to his home in the Lee/Harvard area of Cleveland, Ohio. Based upon my three examples, I believe that burial rights for spouses should be modified so that they're not buried in a national cemetery, but provided space in others. We are losing uniformed men and women in senseless wars, older vets are dying, and it appears that we are running out of burial space for them because the spouses of veterans are taking up plots. This has to change.
Willie Price
retired air traffic manager
New Iberia