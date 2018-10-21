Hooray to the Advocate and Della Hasselle for the recent article on education investment. Many “education advocates,” including the Health & Education Alliance of Louisiana, HEAL, have been literally shouting about the educational needs of our children for years. It has been a virtual fight to get any action. Your article points out great recognition and leadership on behalf of our city leaders. Hopefully, many more citizens will take on the cause. The educational, social, and economic cost to our children, our city, and our state is immeasurable. Why do we maintain one of the lowest national educational ranking generation after generation?
Here's how $1.5 million request can continue boosting early childhood education in New Orleans, advocates say
The Health and Education Alliance of Louisiana has created an innovative program designed to address physical, mental, and behavioral health barriers to learning for children. HEAL has developed the Coordinated Care for the Whole Child model, providing three components of support to schools. First, we provide basic screening assessments for physical health issues like vision, hearing, immunization compliance, dental, and fitness. Second, for students who are already falling behind academically or exhibiting behavior problems, we utilize existing school resources to create an in-school Health and Wellness Team. Finally, we create a system within the school that allows the school to access a new revenue stream by billing Medicaid for health services provided by the school. While Louisiana’s children are among the highest at risk in our nation, we are accessing these funds at a rate much lower than most states. We are leaving money on the table
Funded in part by the Kellogg Foundation, Baptist Community Ministries, the Institute of Mental Hygiene, United Way, and the Greater New Orleans Foundation, HEAL has conducted a focused pilot and has included a formal external evaluation as part of this pilot. The evaluation results clearly demonstrate that the program is working. In our pilot cohort, school-wide average GPAs increased by 25 percent, with growth as much as 60 percent among some of the highest risk children. Discipline issues resulting in suspensions decreased, keeping our students in schools and replacing challenging behaviors with more productive coping skills and productive performance.
What we are seeking is a full incorporation of the Whole Child Approach in Louisiana’s education system. Then perhaps Louisiana will become one of the leading states in not only education and health, but also economic and social ranking as well. We can do this by everyone becoming and “education advocate.” Thank you.
Phyllis Landrieu
president emeritus, Health & Education Alliance of Louisiana
New Orleans