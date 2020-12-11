For the last four years, this country has been held hostage by hate. President Donald Trump took babies away from the arms and breasts of their mothers, with no regard to their cries. He has ignored the pain of families which have lost loved ones to COVID-19, without working out a plan to avoid the spreading of the virus. He has disgraced the office of the presidency, until the world that had respect for this nation wonders what has gone wrong.
He has spent so much time on telling lies, now adding up to over 2,000 of them. The separation he has caused in this country will take healing, in the forms of faith, hope, compassion, kindness and shared love. We are all God's children and live on the same planet. We thank God for getting another chance to get it right.
Please pray for Mr. Trump, and those who have followed him blindly toward destruction.
YVONNE FORT
retired nurse
Baton Rouge