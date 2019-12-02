Dec. 3 is #GivingTuesday, a global giving movement that inspires communities worldwide to demonstrate their gratitude through collective generosity.
This year, the New Orleans community will celebrate its fifth annual #iGiveCatholic campaign on #GivingTuesday. Created and launched by the Catholic Community Foundation — Archdiocese of New Orleans, what started as a local movement on #GivingTuesday is now considered the most successful Catholic crowdfunding event to date.
In large part, we have the generosity of our community to thank for #iGiveCatholic’s nationwide growth. Last year, giving in New Orleans accounted for nearly $1.6 million of the $5.6 million nationwide total, with more than $196,000 from 1,800-plus online gifts going to archdiocesan-affiliated elementary and high schools.
At the Office of Catholic Schools, we know firsthand how your support impacts our New Orleans Catholic school community. Over the years, your #iGiveCatholic donations have funded new lunchroom tables, sent a marching band to the March for Life rally, bridged tuition gaps for special-needs learners, and improved campus security and safety. More importantly, your gifts have shaped future leaders by ensuring that our Catholic schools create a quality educational experience and provide a nurturing environment.
New Catholic school for New Orleans area special-needs students in line with plans to broaden options
We invite our community to once again “give Catholic” in support of the students who attend our Catholic schools; the teachers, faculty and staff who tirelessly give their all every day; and the administrators who work to provide leadership, services, and resources. Simply visit www.iGiveCatholic.org, search for your school, and make a $25 or greater online donation. While you are there, we also invite you to take a look around — you might discover a ministry whose good work in our community speaks to your heart.
#iGiveCatholic unites us in celebration of philanthropy, all while making a positive difference in the Greater New Orleans area. We hope that you will once again put your faith into action by saying #iGiveCatholic on #GivingTuesday.
RaeNell Houston
superintendent, Archdiocese of New Orleans Office of Catholic Schools
New Orleans