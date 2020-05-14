Are our freedoms at risk? Some think they are and I get that.
There really are two sides to that question. Maybe we can satisfy both sides by having retail establishments (instead of the government) set the guidelines.
Remember the old signs on some places of business: “No shirt, no shoes, no service”?
How about: “No mask, no shirt, no shoes, No service”?
That would give everyone the freedom to choose which establishment they would rather enter.
“I refuse to wear a mask, I’ll take my business elsewhere” or “I refuse to shop where people are allowed to enter without a mask.”
Freedom is a wonderful thing but remember, your freedom to swing your fist ends at the tip of my nose.
JERRY KING
insurance agent
Gretna