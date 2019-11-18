The Advocate published three rather strange letters in the last week or so. In the first one, the writer claimed that the Democrats are doing “nothing” but pursuing Trump’s impeachment while Trump is “going about what he was elected to do.”
The government website that tracks legislation shows that the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have passed 368 bills to date. Only 53 of these bills have made it through the Senate. This is because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, has prevented most of the rest from coming to a vote.
In July, McConnell was on television proudly proclaiming that he was the “grim reaper” of legislation. The bills blocked by the Republicans include laws on election security, health care and immigration reform — just to name a few key categories. If you want this to change, call our Republican U.S. senators and complain.
The second letter was critical of how our military tracks aid given to foreign governments. The writer cited the fact that about $500 million worth of equipment has gone missing in Yemen. This has happened because Yemen is engaged in a civil war. Once you send equipment into an active conflict, it’s likely to be destroyed or captured. That doesn’t mean we should stop supplying our allies with weapons (i.e. baby and bath water). By the way — $500 million is equal to about five fighter jets.
In the third letter (and I’ve saved the best for last) — the writer complained about television coverage of the impeachment hearings because he needs to watch his “soaps.” We are living in the twilight of a once-great nation.
There is clear evidence that Trump asked a foreign government to investigate his leading political opponent. The memorandum (not transcript) of the call clearly shows Trump discussing military aid with Ukrainian President Zelensky. Trump said that he would like to continue to support Ukraine (our leading ally against Vladimir Putin in the region) but that he (Trump) needed a “favor.” The favor was to announce and launch an investigation into Joe Biden and his son.
Legally, you could classify this as either extortion or soliciting a bribe. Of the twelve people listening in on the conversation, only two thought that the call went well. One of them was Trump. I’m thinking that the second guy, Zelensky, might be afraid of our mob-boss president.
This is important stuff. Is this what Trump was elected to do? Abandon allies? Repeat the 2016 election where Russia interfered to get him elected? Break the law? Lie with every breath?
God help us.
MICHAEL HALE
IT consultant
Baton Rouge