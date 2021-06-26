I read with interest the article about how nurse practitioners vow to "fight until it's won" for independent practice in Louisiana. While we all play vital roles in health care, the bottom line is nurses simply are not physicians.
Primary care physicians have 15,000 hours of clinical training and have expertise in addressing the full spectrum of health care problems; they are trained to diagnose and treat the full range of potential causes. Nurse practitioners receive an average of 600 to 700 hours of clinical training and have the education to only diagnose common health care problems that have a certain range of causes. During state House debate, physicians worked to increase the standards in this bill to make them somewhat more adequate, but the nurses balked. In addition, nurses have, in the bill, completely eliminated the collaborative agreement framework; the collaborative agreement needs to remain in place to at least encompass the thousands of nurses who do not wish to work independently.
On top of that, the nurses refused to be overseen by the Board of Medicine. They said they should remain under the auspices of the Board of Nursing because they are not physicians — how very true.
We have heard the argument that this bill would have somehow increased access to care in rural areas of our state. This is simply not true. Some states have expanded the scope of practice for APRNs, but there has been no increase in access to care, nor have costs gone down.
House Bill 495 was a bad bill that put the health, safety, and well-being of Louisiana citizens at risk. If one wishes to practice medicine, the correct route to doing so is completing medical school and residency. This bill would have granted by legislation what was not obtained through education.
PHILLIP EHLERS
physician
Baton Rouge