Last Wednesday, by a 6-1 vote, the Ethics Review Board of the City of New Orleans appointed Edward Michel to a four-year term as inspector general. Mr. Michel is a known quantity, having played that role effectively on an interim basis since November 2020. A native of New Orleans, he served in the New Orleans Police Department for 10 years, then went on to a distinguished 26-year career in the FBI. In 2019 he came home to assume the position of deputy inspector general for investigations.
The New Orleans inspector general is not just another political appointee.
How so? Years of research in countries around the world led social scientists to a conclusion that reveals the deeper significance of the office that Mr. Michel has been appointed to lead. When a community’s public institutions are corrupt, its economic pie shrinks, and intractable conflict on issues like race escalates. On the other hand, as the grip of public corruption is broken, economic opportunity expands for all and racial tensions diminish. All the economic development projects and honest conversations about race in the world will not offset the damage to a city caused by waste, fraud and abuse.
Public corruption is a millstone, pulling New Orleans down for 400 years. It will continue to do so until someone frees our city from its weight.
As Ethics Review Board member Wanda Brooks observed during final deliberations on his appointment, it was evident in search interviews that Mr. Michel is not only an experienced and effective investigator of waste, fraud and abuse, but also passionate about holding local public institutions accountable, for the benefit of all. The Ethics Review Board’s appointment of him to the independent, powerful post of inspector general signals that anyone proven to be misusing public funds can expect swift discipline, termination, or imprisonment. The results of that work under IG Michel’s directions are appearing, with much more to follow.
MICHAEL A. COWAN
member, Ethics Review Board and professor emeritus, Loyola University New Orleans