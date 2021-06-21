There are a few things I'd like to say about opposition to a development moratorium.
First, leaving this to individual neighborhoods puts all of the burden on them to back up their reasons for asking for a moratorium. City-parish government has the billion-plus dollars worth of funding for drainage and storm water abatement/improvement.
We (I live off of Staring Lane in Baton Rouge, where currently four multiacre plots of land are being "developed") are tired. We can work with you if you are willing to share your information with us. We can't be the parties required to "fight" the city (and big developers) for relief. It's an unfair balance of power.
Two developments in Ascension Parish affect East Baton Rouge. Development in Baker affects Baton Rouge, and vice versa. We are an ecosystem. Focusing on individual neighborhoods misses the point, and will miss the solutions. If we don't understand this much, we will look like we don't know what we are doing or talking about.
Finally, if we can't get our collective act together, FEMA will mandate a moratorium on development, just like they did in Sacramento. That moratorium was finally lifted after 7 years. They stopped everything in its tracks. I'm sure our parish would rather figure this out on its own in conjunction with resident input, than have the federal government do it for us. We had better get on it. We have a congressman (Garret Graves) who is hopping mad about this, and he works on the federal level.
DENESE VLOSKY
research scientist/education
Baton Rouge