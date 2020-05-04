It was disheartening to read the letter from Chad McGlothlin in The Advocate on May 1. I strongly disagree with his rhetoric when he suggests that Gov. John Bel Edwards is an ill-intentioned, power hungry, partisan flunky. Our world is enduring a pandemic like no other in our lifetimes and there is no playbook for it. The governor has a grave responsibility that he is exercising with due diligence and care for all citizens. Most importantly, he is listening to medical experts and scientists when he makes his decisions. And, he is following the president’s recommendations to begin a phased re-opening of the economy once certain thresholds are reached.
I am not insensitive to the plight of business. I have two sons and both are struggling as a result of the pandemic. My older son owns a restaurant and catering company that he has worked long hours over twenty-five years to build and my younger son is a commercial airline pilot who knew at age four that he wanted to fly. They are both facing financial uncertainty. Yet, both agree that caution is needed in re-opening the economy.
It should also be pointed out that our state has only recently overcome the deficits left by the prior administration. As a child advocate, I was looking forward to having Louisiana in a position to make investments in important areas like early childhood education. That will be extremely difficult as a result of the losses the state is sustaining from the stay-at-home order. I don’t think a “power hungry” governor would sabotage that opportunity by making arbitrary and thoughtless decisions. The economists are struggling to put numbers together reflecting the lost income from sales taxes, gambling, oil and gas and income taxes. The governor and Legislature are again facing what will likely be devastating deficits.
Finally, McGlothlin’s call for hundreds of people to “crowd his steps” in protest is irresponsible at a time social distancing is needed and law enforcement is stretched thin. We need people working together to address our problems and our energies need to be directed to safe, thoughtful solutions.
SANDRA C. ADAMS
retired nonprofit executive
Baton Rouge