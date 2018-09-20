As reported in The Advocate on Sept. 19, Attorney General Jeff Landry or his chief deputy will go to Washington, D.C. next week to push a federal antitrust initiative to potentially break up social media giants such as Google and Facebook.
Why on earth should Louisiana taxpayer monies be spent on time and travel for a self-serving political initiative that doesn’t seem to fall within the mission statement listed on the Attorney General’s website: “The Office of the Louisiana Attorney General strives to protect the people and resources of the State of Louisiana by providing a variety of services including superior legal representation to the state, professional and effective law enforcement, and public education programs.” Is the operation of social media a state issue, and has there been a specific violation of the Louisiana Revised Statues or Constitution or harm caused against the people and resources of the state of Louisiana? Or is this Louisiana state government overreach by an elected official at our expense solely for partisan political purposes?
Article IV Section 8 of the Louisiana Constitution — Attorney General; Powers and Duties which refers to “protection of any interest or right of the State doesn’t seem to include what Landry is focusing his effort on and spending our tax dollars. I lived in Kansas for several years and watched a similar situation where the secretary of state spent taxpayer monies for years tilting at political windmills in other states and in the federal arena with no benefit to the citizens of that state, and monies wasted. As in Kansas, the state of Louisiana can ill afford spending public monies for political agendas in lieu of directly on services for its citizens. Talk about government interference. Louisiana elected officials should focus upon their defined state jobs and reigning in their department’s spending, rather than using our monies for promotion of political agendas and creating more government spend on a federal level.
Richard Hirsch
retired construction and project manager
Livonia