Of all the issues that strippers should protest in Baton Rouge, recruiting people younger than 21 to strip in establishments like Barely Legal should be the least of their concerns. Similar to how Entergy used paid spokespeople as “foot soldiers” and pawns at a City Council meeting, some Bourbon Street strip clubs were offering “free rent” or discounts on “house fees” for strippers to protest a minimum age for dancing nude in alcohol beverage outlets. It is hard to imagine an industry that charges house fees to its workers for the right to work, but strip clubs do.
Generally, entertainers at strip clubs are not technically employees of these establishments. Rather they are independent contractors, which provides dancers with flexibility but means that they do not receive a minimum wage, overtime pay, benefits, sick leave, paid holidays, guarantee of work, or other labor protections like Title VII. Title VII protects workers from sexual harassment, racial prejudice, and sexual orientation discrimination. However, Title VII only applies to employees — not independent contractors. If a stripper hurts herself on the job as an independent contractor, she does not get a dime of workers’ compensation. She may also not qualify for unemployment insurance.
Protesting against regulations and restrictions for strip clubs — which are not known for hiring many pregnant, elderly, or overweight women — as sexist is shortsighted. Some high-profile strip clubs across the United States have been accused of stringent racial preferences and a lack of diversity. Strippers cannot have it both ways. They cannot tout how being dancers at strip clubs provides lucrative income and flexibility to some women, but then ignore how these same establishments use independent contractor rules to deny opportunities to other women.
From New Orleans East to the French Quarter and the 7th Ward, every family, mother, sister, and daughter has a stake in reforming strip clubs within their neighborhoods. Some of the workers in local strip clubs included victims like Jasilas Wright and Jaren Lockhart. Since 2015, more than two-thirds of businesses in this industry have been caught violating laws against prostitution and drug-dealing, which typically are swiftly and thoroughly prosecuted in other circumstances. And this industry is still given the unique privilege of selling alcohol and expanding downtown without limits, conditions or oversight.
New Orleans and the state of Louisiana have made tremendous strides recently. A world-class airport is being built to make an incredible first impression on visitors, conventions, and businesses. The New Orleans Saints are outclassing their counterparts in cities like Charlotte, Atlanta and Tampa, but the city’s image, reputation and brand lag behind — both regionally and nationally. Our city’s music, food, and culture are second to none. Better transparency, oversight, working conditions, and compliance with applicable laws in our city’s entertainment districts should be welcomed and are long overdue.
William Khan
business owner
New Orleans