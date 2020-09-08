The Weather Channel meteorologists used the word "unsurvivable" quite a lot to describe Hurricane Laura's predicted storm surge.
Thankfully, Laura's surge proved to be less than the maximum forecast levels. But the record-setting, predicted wind speeds did render much of Southwest Louisiana, including a heavily populated city, unlivable for many weeks.
Our local meteorologists also worked efficiently and tirelessly to alert us. Such ongoing reactiveness equaled to life-saving forecasting. I want to prepare for the worst that can happen. Meteorologists make that possible.
JUDIE MARTINEZ
retired school counselor
Napoleonville