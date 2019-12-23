Recently, two charter schools in New Orleans lost their charters and will now have to seek new leadership. Obviously, the students, teachers and parents will suffer from this changing environment.
In this charter system, teachers will get terminated or either leave for a new position. Principals will be replaced, and new boards of directors will be installed. Parents and love providers will have to adjust to new rules and regulations. Mildly put, this is disconcerting. Strongly put, this is chaotic for all involved.
At last week’s Orleans Parish School Board meeting where the charters were revoked, emotions ran high. Students were crying, teachers were pleading, and parents were advocating. None of this worked. Why? Some years ago, Johnny Mathis and Deniece Williams had a song entitled, Too much, too little, too late. This aptly describes what transpired at that school board meeting.
The futures of Joseph A. Craig School and Mary D. Coghill School are cloudy. The Joseph A. Craig School will get a new charter. Who will it be?
The Mary D. Coghill School will be operated by OPSB next year. What will that mean? Why is OPSB only taking administrative responsibility for one school and not both? Parents should know, students want to know, and teachers ought to know.
There were several advocates who spoke passionately at the school board meeting. One of them was state Senator-elect Joseph Bouie. He said, “I’m here today because what you see here will continue to happen year after year after year. Out of 64 parishes, this is only happening in New Orleans.”
What Bouie said was fact and not fiction. It does beg the serious question as to why this is only happening here? There is an argument to be made the schools have fared no better under charter rule. Sure, if you juggle statistics, manipulate standards then you can make them say what you want them to say. If school leaders speak in education jargon, then it further compounds the problem. A gain here, a loss here but we’re moving forward in the right direction. That’s what they say.
What do students say who can’t get their grades straight in order to enroll in college? What do teachers say who can be fired at a moment’s notice? What do parents say who put their children on buses, some of which are not safe? The bloviating must end, and action must begin to save our children and grandchildren. What will the future of charter schools be in the Crescent City?
James B. Ewers
education consultant
New Orleans