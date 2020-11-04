In The Advocate on Oct. 31, a story listed deeply disturbed me. It talked about Theresa Matherne, a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help other motorists involved in an accident. Many of us put ourselves in harm's way when trying to assist others, but this story was different.
Matherne was struck not just once by a hit-and-run driver, she was hit “multiple times.” It’s one thing for a heartless individual to drive away from an accident scene like this, but “multiple”? If multiple was “only” two drivers, that’s two too many. What has become of our society? Are we so cruel and heartless than none of the drivers had the decency to stop? Is this modern day America? I certainly hope not.
JOHN SINGLETON
machinery designer
Livingston