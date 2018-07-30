It is now time to stop the fake news stories and have a truthful conversation regarding the City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish government sub-divisions. This is not a consolidated government and never has been. If the government was consolidated Central City, Zachary and Baker would not be in existence. The Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office would be one government unit. The city of Baton Rouge, Baker, Zachary and Central would not have city courts. There would not be a City of Baton Rouge Constable, Baker Marshal, Zachary Marshal and Central Marshal. If the government was consolidated, there would not be a need for the Metropolitan Council to sign a cooperative endeavor between the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish in January of each year. Let’s face the fact that the city of Orleans and Orleans Parish are combined into one consolidated government. There are no other cities in the parish of Orleans.
Before 1983:
- The city of Baton Rouge had its own City Council with members elected from voting districts located within the city limits of Baton Rouge;
- The parish of East Baton Rouge was governed by a Parish Council. The Parish Council consisted of members elected from voting districts throughout the Parish and included the Baton Rouge City Council members.
After 1983:
- The City-Parish Plan of Government was amended, eliminating the Baton Rouge City Council and merging it into the Metro Council.
We believe the 1983 act of eliminating the Baton Rouge City Council is unfair to the citizens and voters residing within the city limits of Baton Rouge. Like Baker, Zachary and Central, the city of Baton Rouge should be governed by its own City Council.
The NAACP and other community leaders are simply asking that an item be placed on the election ballot allowing the voters an opportunity to decide on whether the City of Baton Rouge with over a 65 percent minority population can have its own city council like it was in the past. The Metropolitan Council can remain as the East Baton Rouge Parish Council. Many of the young voters have never had an opportunity to vote on this issue. The proposed change can be placed on the election ballot by either a petition of the people or the easier way by a vote of at least 7 members of the Metropolitan Council. Councilman Buddy Amoroso had agreed with this proposal; we hope that his wife and all the councilmembers will agree.
Ernest L. Johnson
president emeritus, NAACP Louisiana State Conference
Central City
Mike McClanahan
president, NAACP Louisiana State Conference
Baton Rouge