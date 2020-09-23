I second Martin Audiffred’s Sept. 14 letter suggesting that upset football tailgaters take their food and supplies to southwestern Louisiana and feed workers and homeowners trying to put their lives back together from Hurricane Laura’s destruction.
I bet they’re hungry. So are kids and mamas and daddies all over Louisiana struggling to eat and pay their rent after the COVID-19 pandemic took away their jobs and school lunchrooms.
Why don’t the fans who can afford a ticket to see the Tigers play contribute the bucks they would have spent on all that food and beer for their tailgate party to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank? Their clients are just as hungry, and not just on Saturday afternoon.
KATHLEEN RANDALL
retired civil servant
Baton Rouge