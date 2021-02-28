As a follow-up to Allen Porter’s letter of Feb. 9, I agree and would like to add points of my own about doing away with oil and gas.
There is data that show the wind turbines have some issues, like killing a lot of birds, and those in the North Sea have been noted as affecting the aquatic life’s navigation systems due to the vibrations. In Iowa, some farmers are unhappy with the noise from the wind turbines in their fields. The noise goes on any time the wind blows, night or day.
The issue I am most concerned about is if oil and gas are shut down, what will replace these raw materials to make thousands of other products? What happens to these industries?
Most plastics come from oil and gas and are used in many essential businesses. Plastics are used to make medical equipment and supplies, in medicines, water piping, food containers, building materials, many parts of vehicles to save weight, sports equipment, clothing, sanitizers, eyeglasses, medical implants, cellular phones, asphalt for roads, heart valves, fertilizers, insect repellants, credit cards, computer equipment, used for cooking and heating buildings, and the list goes on and on.
Fuels used for transportation allow equipment to go long distances without having to stop often to recharge/refuel. If people want to try and use photovoltaic cells to produce electricity, that is fine until the sun is not shining.
Porter says that you don’t just turn oil and gas production on and off easily, the same goes for the powerhouses that have to make up the lack of production from solar and wind.
In West Baton Rouge, there is a solar cell farm that occupies about 550 acres to produce about 50 megawatts of power. An 80-megawatt, co-generation gas turbine would occupy about five acres and could generate power 24 hours a day.
I, personally, am not sure how much man’s impact on climate change is reality. The earth has gone through many cold and hot cycles over time.
There are some “scientists” who say we are headed for a mini-ice age due to less solar activity. Maybe that is going to happen, but who knows.
MICKEY CHRISTENSEN
retired engineer
Baton Rouge