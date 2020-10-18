When Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, champion for gender equality, LGBTQ+ people, immigrants, abortion rights and health care for all, died last month, I grieved. I grieved for the woman who fought for my right to have an abortion. I mourned the loss of an icon who made it possible for me — a young Black woman living in the South — to earn a living wage and to rent my own apartment without a man. Because, you see, these things all happened at the same time for me, and I’m fearing what’s at stake for the 25 million women of reproductive age who live in a state like mine where abortion could be banned if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Twenty-five million isn’t just a number. It represents women like me.
In order to access basic health care, I spent three weeks navigating a purposely complicated landscape created by politicians. Eventually, I found an abortion clinic 250 miles away in Lafayette. Even under Roe, I know from personal experience how difficult it already is to access abortion and reproductive health care in certain states like mine.
Louisianans, we live in a state that has more abortion restrictions than any other. This year, a ballot measure threatens to eliminate abortion rights within our state borders. President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s record is hostile to abortion rights. With 17 abortion-related cases one step from the U.S. Supreme Court, the future of our reproductive health and rights is on the line, now, more than ever. If Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court and Roe is gutted, or even worse, overturned, Louisiana women will have few legal protections left in a place where access barely exists.
Sens. Kennedy and Cassidy have shamefully said they will work with their colleagues to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court. Senators: My only hope is that when you hear Barrett’s name, you remember my story.
JASMINE RIVERS
site manager
Baton Rouge