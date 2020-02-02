Dan Fagan recently whined about Gov. John Bel Edwards' "war on industry" (which is a Fagan fantasy) for the second time in the last few weeks.
He notes that Edwards changed “the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program or ITEP" soon after taking office, which is true. But he then claims that this one act (he doesn't mention any others) has cost the state 14,000 jobs by hurting builders and contractors and scaring away big business that might move here.
Fagan's obsession about ITEP is a trivial issue compared to other things that really hurt jobs and businesses. There are lots of things that keep businesses from moving here and/or cause people to leave.
Is he aware that our roads are in awful shape? Does he know that the average bridge in this state is rated in D+ condition? If he really cared about industry and jobs he would admonish the Louisiana Legislature for not supporting a plan to fix infrastructure. This would surely be a 10- to 20-year plan. It would create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs. It would make the builders and contractors a fortune and stimulate the economy in general.
In addition, the Legislature should raise the minimum wage to something like a living wage. Something like the minimum wage from the 1970s adjusted for inflation. What worker wants to stay here to make the Louisiana minimum wage?
Many companies bypass Louisiana because of our poor schools. The Legislature could do much more to really support the schools. They could support teachers with a fair raise every year or two, rather than give no raise for 10 years.
And there are so many other things that the Legislature could do that would make a real difference. Restoring ITEP, and waiting for something to happen, is a rather naive idea. Fagan would do well to stop blaming Edwards and get after the real problem, our legislature, and get off this one-trick pony.
RICHARD OSBORNE
retired engineer
New Orleans