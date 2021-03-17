Republicans are not hypocrites as Walter Kimbrough suggested ("Louisiana's free speech hypocrites are now condemning Bill Cassidy," column, Feb. 25).
Disagreeing with someone's opinion/position and censuring them for it is not infringing on anyone's free speech. It is, indeed, free speech itself. Censuring (severely criticizing) is very different from censoring (prohibiting) speech.
Kimbrough took an uncalled-for cheap shot at the former president by referring to him as a "mad king." This rank name-calling was unnecessary and unbecoming to Kimbrough. He can, and he should, do better.
Both impeachments of President Donald Trump were a sham. Bogus and unsubstantiated charges were made against him. Highly partisan politicians (mostly Democrats, a few Republican never-Trumpers) who participated in this farce and who voted to convict the president are the ones who should be embarrassed and ashamed of themselves.
But they are not. They have no shame. It is they who have made a mockery of themselves while conducting their sham proceedings.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, of Baton Rouge, knew this, or should have. He is an intelligent man. But in my opinion, he made the wrong call on this and he was called out on it. (Remember, free speech.)
Free speech doesn't threaten our country. But lack of free speech very well could.
MEADE V. KOEHL
retired physical therapist
Covington