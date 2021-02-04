Our senior years are to scam artists as a bowl of cream to a kitten. I’m tired of being underestimated and, worse, I worry for those who believe the lies they are told.
Fear, as you age, becomes a factor. It’s a truth that can’t be denied. It is used against this vulnerable segment of society.
There’s the promised insurance for burial, there are threats that your car insurance has run out or company out of business requiring immediate payment before the law finds out.
These people want to make your life easier by encouraging you to allow them direct debit and saving you writing a check. This requires knowing your bank account.
Today, while working a crossword, I heard a ping indicating a communication. It turned out to be a voice mail threatening me. I was about to be charged with international money laundering and participating in the drug trade. I was warned to call right back or to accept the consequences.
At first, I laughed at the absurdity of it and my modest bank account but then I got angry. I phoned the FBI who listened and took down the number which by then was probably changed. We’ve all heard of burner phones by now.
They were polite and sympathetic and also gave me the phone number of the Federal Trade Commission. The latter is actively involved in similar scams.
The advice is hang up. If you feel tempted get information and advice from a professional.
These months have tested our faith in the government departments of law and order, but they are still in business.
LAURA BARNES
garden consultant
New Orleans