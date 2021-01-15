Forty-six years ago, we had a national crisis, as it was described, a cancer on the presidency. Richard Nixon was the president who had committed crimes and violated his oath of office. When faced with impeachment, he had the good sense to resign.
Now, we are afflicted with a much more malignant cancer, which has infected others with little or no resistance to its danger. Two years ago, Donald Trump was impeached for violating his oath of office. The Senate refused to convict him and remove him from office. They said he had learned his lesson.
Wrong! All he learned was that he could bully people into overlooking his words and actions, no matter how outrageous or un-American. He built an army in his own image and has now turned them loose on our country.
When cancer invades a person or a country, it must be excised before it becomes uncontrollable. As long as Trump remains in the Oval Office, he is dangerous and capable of doing much more damage. If he doesn’t have sense enough to resign, then he leaves Congress no alternative but impeachment. I, for one, will not sleep well until he is gone.
LAVADA BONNETT
retired secretary
Metairie