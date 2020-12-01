Concerning Michael Gerson’s commentary on Nov. 17, President Donald Trump may or may not have been elected for his character, but he was elected on his views concerning our country. They will never be a time when everyone will agree with the president's policies.
I don’t recall character being a requirement for running a business. And our government is a business, whether you want it to be or not.
All the decisions and policies made should bear this in mind and should be intended to help our country prosper. In a very large part, this has happened. This country should be put first in all decisions made by the president and our government.
Decisions should be based on logic and business platforms and not worrying if we will offend another country or people. We can’t please everyone and make progress. So, our president and elected officials must pursue the platform upon which they were elected. This goes for everyone.
If we talk about moral character issues, according to Gerson and other commentary writers, those of us who voted for Donald Trump have none. That’s at least 73 million of us who voted, not counting those who didn’t vote but still share their views.
But if wanting to save our Constitution as it was written, defending our borders, bringing home and saving the lives of unborn babies is wrong, then I guess we lack morals and character.
The Democrats/left/liberals are pursuing a different agenda. That is what will destroy our nation: handing over our country to socialist-minded government that cares more about keeping the country down instead of advancing our economy and well-being.
They have offered up our constitutional rights and amendments and wish to open our borders and give handouts. As Americans, we will be paying for it. There’s that word “taxes.”
The left let violence run wild because it helps their agenda. Look at the leaders of the left and you can see it all happening.
Trump had a battle at day one, no compromise from the left on any issue. Throw in the media and their treatment and lies. How does a president fight all this? He just does what he promised and keeps on fighting.
This country is about to get a taste of reality. And it’s not the good kind.
DUANE JONES
construction
Addis