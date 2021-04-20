Plaintiffs’ lawyers behind the coastal lawsuits are back at the State Capitol again this session. This time they are pushing legislation, SB233 by Sen. Rick Ward, R-Plaquemine, and HB569 by Rep. Tim Kerner, R-Jefferson, which seek to reconfigure Louisiana’s entire coastal program in order to settle meritless lawsuits with one defendant company. We strongly oppose the bills and hope lawmakers will too.
SB233/HB569 seek to establish a new government entity that would operate and direct funds outside of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority — the lead agency tasked with managing Louisiana’s coastal issues for more than 15 years. Why would lawmakers even consider sending coastal funds outside of CPRA to projects and programs that have nothing to do with restoration or protection? They shouldn’t. The decisions driving Louisiana’s coastal restoration investments should be open and transparent, and they should be directed by CPRA and approved by the Legislature, in accordance with current law and our existing coastal master plan. Louisiana's coastal program should not be dictated by mandates included in settlement agreements negotiated by lawyers behind closed doors without input from policymakers, stakeholders and the public.
Even worse is that the bills provide for the creation of an ill-defined “environmental credit” scheme that could put our coast further at risk. Under these flawed proposals, the settling defendant would make an initial cash payment. Some portion of that would be used to fund restoration projects. Those restoration activities would generate “environmental credits,” which would be owned and managed by the state. Eventually, the state would sell those credits to other companies. Then the state would have to use the revenue generated from the sale of these “environmental credits” to reimburse the settling defendant. This complicated approach looks more like a quasi-money-laundering scheme than a legitimate attempt to restore our coast.
Rather than supporting these trial lawyer-invented schemes, state officials should be working with industry to support oil and gas production, which will create much-needed jobs and generate even more funding for our coast. Over the last five years, Louisiana oil and natural gas companies generated more than $230 million for coastal restoration and hurricane protection — accounting for over 33% of Louisiana’s funding for restoration and protection projects. Meanwhile, not one inch of wetlands has been restored as a result of these meritless coastal lawsuits or the convoluted settlement structure proposed by SB 233/HB 569.
TYLER GRAY
president, Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association
MIKE MONCLA
president, Louisiana Oil & Gas Association
Baton Rouge