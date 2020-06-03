As a Buffwood subdivision resident and Baker city attorney, this is in response to Councilmwoman Doris Alexander’s letter of May 19 regarding the tract of land, buildings, improvements and surface rights located in the Buffwood Subdivision. This shall address point by point what seems to be politically motivated fallacious statements for the record.
In paragraph one, she inaccurately claims that the property was donated by the Buffwood Community. In fact, the Landry and Nettles family heirs donated this property to the city of Baker in March 2014; the Buffwood Community was not involved nor was a nonprofit the recipient. This donation to the city of Baker was approved by the City Council on Nov. 12, 2013.
In paragraph two, she inaccurately claims there are plans to turn this property into a “community center.” There are no formal plans nor has there been significant discussion thus far as to what ultimately the property will be used for.
The city of Baker did receive a Louisiana Local Government Assistances Grant to make necessary renovations so the building can maintain its ability to meet code standards. This grant recently obtained states that its future use would be for “city-approved meetings.” These grant funds, as Alexander is aware, were obtained because this city property ideally can be used for city-approved meetings such as Rotary Club, Pilot Club or other civic organizations with approval from the city. This, however, is only in preliminary discussion stages with no final decisions having been made.
It is important to remember because this building is owned by the city of Baker, the city is responsible, just as any homeowner or business owner is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of their buildings as required by City of Baker Code Enforcement policies.
Concerning paragraph five of her letter, she is well aware public comment for routine maintenance of a city-owned building is not necessary nor required.
It appears her letter served no purpose other than to try to create political controversy where none exists. Alexander was fully aware of the accurate facts when she authored this letter because I explained and emphasized them to her clearly during the City Council meeting on May 12.
As a city council member, she should be aware that the council and the administration would be remiss in their duty if they fail to make the needed repairs to a city-owned building located in her neighborhood that she professes to love so dearly.
Please note all supporting records are available at Baker City Hall.
KENNETH R. FABRE
lawyer
Baker