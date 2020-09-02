During his speech accepting the Republican nomination this year, President Donald Trump said, "We can never have a situation where things are going on as they are today. We must never allow mob rule. We can never allow mob rule."
But Trump has been president for almost four years. The violence that we see now has occurred on his watch. When he accepted the nomination four years ago, he promised, “The crime and violence that today afflicts our nation will soon — and I mean very soon — come to an end. Beginning on Jan. 20, 2017, safety will be restored.” Apparently he was unable or unwilling to keep that promise.
The 17-year-old who allegedly shot three people at the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two of them, was photographed in the front row of a Trump rally in Des Moines, Iowa. What motivated him to travel from Illinois to Wisconsin with an AR-15? Was he emboldened by the fact that a husband and wife who brandished firearms at protesters were honored with speaking roles at the Republican National Convention? That 17-year-old suspect is now being praised on right-wing media.
During his speech at the RNC, Vice President Mike Pence paid tribute to an officer of the Federal Protective Service who was killed in Oakland. He didn’t mention that the man accused of killing that officer is believed to be one of the far-right anti-government extremist “Boogaloo Boys.”
Elizabeth Neumann, a former assistant secretary for Threat Prevention and Security Policy at the Department of Homeland Security, has said that the Trump administration was uninterested in threats posed by right-wing terrorism.
Yes, we need to be concerned about violence, but we also need to be clear about where that violence is coming from. Any discussion of “law and order” needs to include a discussion of “justice.”
Law and order without justice is oppression.
SARA SMITH
retired federal officer
Harvey