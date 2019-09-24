Your recent article “Rising Above” tells us the story of Yusef Salaam, who was one of the “Central Park Five,” a group of young men who were arrested and convicted of a brutal assault on a woman jogger in Central Park back in 1989. If Donald Trump and I had had our way, there would have been no story because Trump and I wanted the five executed.
Like many others who saw the reports on the news 30 years ago, I was outraged that such a thing could happen. The New York Police Department arrested and interrogated the group, and soon got the confession it was looking for, sending the young men to prison.
As I’ve grown a little wiser over the past 30 years, I’ve learned to dig a bit deeper into such stories before appointing myself judge, jury and executioner. I think we can all admit the justice system is often flawed, at best. A friend once told me, “Sometimes we get it right, sometimes we don’t.” If a loved one or friend happens to fall into the “sometimes we don’t” category, we’re not terribly comforted by such an approach. The president, as recently as four months ago, refuses to acknowledge their innocence. Considering New York City paid out $41,000,000 to settle the case, one is left to draw his own opinion.
Surprisingly, Salaam isn’t angry or bitter that he spent many years in prison despite his innocence. I doubt very seriously if I could be as forgiving.
John Singleton
equipment designer
Livingston