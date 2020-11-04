Recently in Lafayette Parish, our local government conducted aerial mosquito spraying due to what they claim has been an influx of mosquitoes in the parish. They assured the public that any effects on butterflies, bees, and other insects would be minimal. My garden is proof that they were wrong. The effects were drastic.
I am not an environmental activist, only a stay-at-home mom and a gardener with two kids who are naturally curious about the world around them. As soon as they could walk, they wanted to learn about bugs, lizards, birds and all of the creatures they encounter in their yard and neighborhood. I wanted to teach them, and I planted a butterfly garden including both nectar and host plants. My kids and I started raising several different species of butterflies so that we could watch them transform from caterpillars to butterflies. Over the years, I have learned about all the many insects in our garden and their vital importance to our ecosystem. Everything depends on them, including our food supply.
After the aerial spraying that occurred in Lafayette, the insect population in my yard has been drastically reduced. I admit, it is lovely to walk outside without being coated in bug repellent, but it is not worth sacrificing all the other insects. My garden is normally full of butterflies and bees in October. Since the spraying, I have had only one butterfly of one species in my yard. I normally have a dozen species on a daily basis. Monarchs are migrating to Mexico and I have only seen one. The gulf fritillary butterfly is by far the most common and not a single one survived. My six year old son found a dead one and carried it to me. I can only imagine the devastation that has been done to the insect population in our parish.
The insecticide used only targets adult mosquitoes. Nothing was used to kill mosquito larvae in standing water. This means the population will explode once again in a few weeks. And this time without enough predators to keep the population in check. I know that we need ways to reduce the mosquitoes, but there are better ways. We were given no choice. There was nothing I could do to protect my property from the insecticide. We were not even told the correct day in order to protect ourselves and our pets.
Every day I walk my garden for a few moments of peace and happiness in a crazy world. I realize now that it was not the flowers that brought me joy, but the visitors the flowers would attract. Now I wait for when the visitors will return.
NADINE MELANCON
Lafayette