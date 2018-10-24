My late father, Herman O. Kelly Sr. and my 18-year daughter were excited to vote in the historic election of 2008. One was 92 years old and one was making her first trip to the polls. Why should we vote?
First, we vote because it is important for us to share our voice and help share our community concerns. If we do not vote, this means we are not concerned with our community and the livelihood of her people. Many have died for the right to vote. I remember seeing my parents sitting around the dinner table discussing their candidates. What a lesson for my sister and I to observe social justice at work.
Secondly, we vote, because we want to participate in the political process and be involved in policy-making. When we vote we help shape and formulate policies for our communities.
Someone said, "For evil to prosper, good people must remain silent. We cannot remain silent during this election cycle. We have serious issues that must be addressed on the local, state and federal governments.
Lastly, we vote, because of future generations. Our children deserve a better future, and the process of voting will help us save future generations. Voting is not only a now process, but a process to help us secure a better tomorrow. We must not allow anyone to pressure us not to vote. Every election I think about my elderly father and our 18-year-old daughter. One doing a process he had done many times, the other excited about being a first-time voter. As a pastor, parent and college instructor, I urge us to exercise our right to vote and fight for justice.
The Rev. Herman O. Kelly Jr.
pastor, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
Baton Rouge