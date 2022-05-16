The Baton Rouge school board finally has a new map.
After a monthslong process, and a whopping 19 published proposals, the board approved a map that varies only slightly from the map in place the last six years. Despite a heavy meeting schedule, public debate among the board members was incredibly limited. While organized advocacy groups provided tons of feedback, most of the board members remained steadfastly mum.
Redistricting is never an easy task, especially in a parish where power dynamics and demographics are so clearly divided. In the EBR School district, we have a population clearly divided along lines of difference not easily bridged in today’s America.
The question our community should be asking is: Did the leadership of this board even try? Did members attempt to have conversations with their colleagues across the aisle? Were they aware of the other group's non-negotiables? Did they consider the impact of their lack of communication on the community and public trust?
Based on what I have witnessed, there is little evidence of sincere attempts. And that’s deeply disappointing.
Had the board actually debated and deliberated, might they have known early on that a board larger than nine members was unacceptable for Republicans? And that any map that didn’t increase the Democratic power balance to at least equal that of the Republicans would be unacceptable from the Democrats’ perspective?
The ability to navigate tough conversations and exhibit leadership are required for public service at this moment. We don’t expect perfection from our school board members, but students and families deserve a board willing to do the work of meaningfully engaging with one another. Baton Rouge needs leaders capable of having difficult and thoughtful dialogue across lines of difference. Once again, this board has proven itself not up to the task.
ADONICA DUGGAN
CEO, Baton Rouge Alliance for Students
Baton Rouge