New Orleans’ drainage problems are seriously diminishing the quality of life in the city and causing untold financial burdens for residents and businesses. It is critical to learn just which catch basins are functioning and which are not. Learning that will help the Sewerage & Water Board locate the problem areas.
Suggestion: Enlist the residents of the city to help. When the next rain event occurs, ask residents to take photos of the catch basins that are not functioning and send those photos and locations to a designated location. By mapping the nonworking basins the board will know where the problems are and can then devise a plan. This is quick and free. Just a suggestion.
Ron Chapman
professor of history
Chalmette