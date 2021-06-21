Livingston Parish government officials decided not to do their job in 2016, and we are now being punished for their negligence.
In 2016 our home flooded. We had lived there for over 30 years without flooding. We spoke to representatives from numerous government agencies, including FEMA and Livingston Parish Permit Office (who said they would send someone out but never did), but we were given no guidance as to what our next step should be.
We finally accepted a building permit from a fire marshal, who was walking around the subdivision passing them out to whoever needed one and started rebuilding our home.
Flash forward to 2021. Our parish government has not decided to stay in the good graces of FEMA by retroactively declaring our home substantially damaged based on information for 2016. What a shock! We now live in a completely renovated home that flooded for the first time ever in 2016 but now must be elevated or acquired for destruction by the government.
We live in limbo thanks to the negligence of our parish government and FEMA. Their negligence is ignored; no consequences apply to them. Instead, they are very happy to have citizens like us pay the price of their negligence.
We have to complete a grant that won't be finalized for at least a year and don't know how long that process will take nor what happens if the grant is not approved.
We live in a renovated home that has lost value due to a label attached nearly 5 years late.
We have to find a new home sometime in the future at who knows what cost.
We are back to the uncertainty of 2016, but this time it is caused by the government instead of the weather.
LINDA PAINTER
retired educator
Denham Springs