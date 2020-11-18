John Adams and Thomas Jefferson were two of our wisest founding fathers and primary authors of frameworks of our American Experiment. One from Massachusetts, the other from Virginia, they were reared and educated in two very different cultures.
Our second and third U.S. presidents (friends, then enemies, then friends again) were also responsible for fomenting party politics to vicious, desperate means to gain power. Jefferson believed the people of these United States were capable of wise decisions and self-government and worked to have small government, especially federal government.
Adams was skeptical. He was doubtful of the wisdom of the common man. Adams championed the separation of powers, believing power corrupts and power held is often only begrudgingly surrendered.
A slave-owning, wealthy aristocrat, Jefferson professed that all men are created equal, a paradox hard to reconcile unless you consider he wanted to enfranchise only men like himself. Adams, an educated man born of middle rank and position argued that circumstance, abilities and wealth added more leverage to outcomes. He expressed worry that the aristocratic classes were sure to gain and hold control of the nation without a thoroughly democratic body of legislators that would check the interests of the connected and rich.
And strange and frightening to many, Adams also advocated for a permanent executive, a life-appointment president, maybe even an hereditary executive because, he reasoned, constant, perpetual electioneering would destroy the government.
To Jefferson that sounded like a king. We celebrate Jefferson for the image we want for ourselves — the vision of an aspirational, exceptional, individual America. We should also remember Adams for his wisdom of human nature, the first of our presidents to preside over a peaceful transfer of power to an opposing political party and one of the few founding fathers who never owned another human being.
We are a nation born of contradictions and require the good will of its citizens to move forward for peace, prosperity and justice for all.
FREDERICK LINEBERGER
retired professor
New Orleans