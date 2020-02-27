Dan Webb questioned "what is the protocol" for the president of the United States at his State of the Union address? The answer is so obvious. It is called common courtesy. As much animosity that exists between Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi, it was surprising to see her extend her hand for a handshake but I doubt if anyone was surprised to see him ignore her. That was just one more example of his childish and petulant ways.
Martin Audiffred wrote on Feb. 17 that Pelosi should be removed as speaker of the House because she tore up her copy of Trump's speech. I wonder if Audiffred has ever felt that the president should be removed because of all of his disrespectful and immoral deeds on national TV?
ELLIOT J. GRAY
retired plant operator
New Orleans