I am an evangelical who happens to be White. I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. According to recent expressions of "opinions" in your newspaper, I am ignorant, anti-intellectual, racist — even a White supremacist. There are likely some Trump supporters who could be so characterized. The White evangelicals I know are aghast at the way many Black persons were treated in decades past. Among my evangelical friends are people of all socioeconomic descriptions. That which connects us is far more important than that which could divide us.
Trump is a flawed person, as was Hillary Clinton, as is Joe Biden. However, the main reasons most evangelicals voted for Trump are the issues of worldview and moral values; issues that are rarely included by the informational pundits.
We believe the most important four words on the planet Earth are those in Genesis 1:1, "In the beginning God ..." God has given us the holy scriptures which are demonstrated to be reliable when honestly examined considering philosophical, scientific and internal and external evidences such as archaeology.
When voting we consider the moral values of the parties the candidates represent and the moral values with which the candidate is likely to govern. After all, the God-given and defined purpose for government is to promote good and curb evil. We consider issues such as the sanctity of life including the unborn person. We consider the fact that God created male and female for a one-woman and one-man marriage. We believe that work is a moral duty for those who are able. We believe in biblical justice. We believe in God-given rights and religious liberty. And we believe in looking at the factual results of governmental policies. Today most evangelicals consider the current Republican Party platform to be far more consistent with these values that the current Democratic Party platform.
Will anti-truth philosophies be allowed to dominate our culture with truth-based Christian faith pushed to the sidelines as having no place in the public square?
LARRY E. MILLER
retired engineer and pastor
Baton Rouge