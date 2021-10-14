Recently, I have received numerous calls from citizens all around New Orleans about extremely delayed trash pickups pre-Hurricane Ida and the issues within our waste management systems worsened by the storm. Some citizens noted that it had been a whopping five weeks or longer since their last trash pickup. This burgeoning public health crisis led to tough conversations about the future of our city contractors and effective ways to keep all the communities in our city safe, healthy, and clean.
After speaking with workers from various disposal companies, I learned that not only are workers expected to work in hazardous conditions; there is a shortage of labor due to low wages, lack of benefits, and lack of proper protective gear. This is unacceptable, but how does the city fix it?
After much debate, I propose eliminating contractors and allowing the city to house these services and pay workers directly as city employees.
Not only can this save money in the budget, but it will also enable the city to hire more workers who are paid a fair, living wage and can receive city benefits. Most importantly, the city can prioritize waste management employees like the first responders they are. After all, they too are essential workers expected to show up even in the wake of natural disasters. What is stopping the city from eliminating the middleman?
ANTHONY JACKSON JR.
community activist
New Orleans