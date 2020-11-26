Why the difference in attempting to certify today’s presidential election compared to the 2000 Bush vs. Gore presidential election?
In 2000, it took 37 days for Gore to concede and the election results to be certified. Today, with even more states in question than in 2000, the news media after three days began pushing the president to concede, to certify the election for the challenger.
We all realize the seriousness of the election and the emotion and passion of most voters. A voter’s passion should not be the deciding factor over the rule of law.
Let the process run its legal course. Everyone will not be pleased. But if we hurry the process, and there is a “rush to judgment,” it will create even more animus.
GARY DAMARÉ
retired medical sales
Marrero