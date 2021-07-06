A “Crisis Intervention Strategy Task Force” will only serve to waste tax dollars to recreate what already exists. A far greater need is a Serious Mental Illness Coordinating Task Force to strategize what we don’t have, i.e., robust coordinated intensive outpatient support for people with chronic serious mental illness who are able to live in community and and 24/7 residential treatment facilities/beds for those who can’t. For a task force to work, it must be comprised of people who have deep institutional expertise and intimate knowledge of gaps in the system through having been immersed in crisis situations 24/7.
There is nothing more infuriating for a family member trying to help a loved-one in a psychiatric crisis than hearing the words “cost cutting”. Why do we not snap to the “cost cutting” narrative at the mention of cardiac crisis?
In fact, replacing police with social workers/clinicians with the goal of diverting from hospitals will increase costs. Denying care for people with psychiatric diseases is not a cost savings, as costs will be even higher for other chronic high-risk diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, infection, etc. and costs for the criminal justice system where patients are characteristically diverted in lieu of treatment. Yet, the city seems intent on doing just that.
The reticence to invite the more difficult conversations about the reasons for the endless churn of people living with cognitive impairments revolving in and out of hospitals at unprecedented speed, bears the stamp of ulterior political motives. People with cognitive impairments needing diagnosis and treatment deserve treatment and care, not just granola bars and blankets. The whole idea of not taking people suffering with serious mental illnesses to hospitals is incredibly offensive and discriminatory. Crisis-intervention-trained police and sheriffs never give up. It’s sad that it seems politicians have.
JANET HAYS
director, Healing Minds NOLA
New Orleans