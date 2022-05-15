New Orleans is a beautiful city, with its fabulous cuisine, culture, music, entertainment, architecture and various people. But it’s on its way to becoming a beautiful city that once was, because of the criminal element.
It’s disheartening and sad to read of the daily violence, shootings and carjackings. The crime is rampant and it’s no longer safe to even obtain gas for your car without risk of putting you or your family in extreme danger. If visitors and residents can’t enjoy the goods of New Orleans, then what is left? Nothing!
And many of these perpetrators are very young teens. They have no fear, feelings, guilt or remorse for others or their personal property. They have no humanity, care or concern for another’s life. They don’t care.
That’s a basic concern that should have been achieved as children. These criminals, regardless of their young age, should not be granted the same rights and freedom to live among us.
The crime in New Orleans must be addressed rapidly for is there any point in visiting or residing in a city that places you or your family at such high risk? I don’t think so.
LAURIE HESNI
retired nurse
Covington