During the COVID-19 confinement, we become much more aware of the "good" neighbors who look out for the elderly and each other.
They try to lighten the load and lift the spirits of the people around them. Communication through email, text, phone and notes keeps them in touch.
They offer to pick up what you need during their own expeditions to the grocery or pharmacy or Costco. When taking a walk, you can count on a friendly smile and hello.
Practicing social distancing, be the first to introduce yourself and offer assistance to those in your block. I have this in my neighborhood; you can, too.
BETTY BRELAND TRACHTMAN
homemaker, volunteer
New Orleans