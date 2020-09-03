After reading The Advocate's article "Teen charged in Kenosha shooting that killed 2, hurt 1," I am disgusted by America’s current state. The fact that a minor was able to illegally obtain a firearm, then murder two unarmed protesters exemplifies the need for gun reform.
As an American, you have the right to protect yourself, but this is clearly an example of a person trying to take the law into his own hands. How can people have the right to "protect" themselves when they intentionally insert themselves into a situation where they are the provocateur and perpetrator?
What is even more appalling is the fact that police were thanking and supplying these armed civilians with refreshments, even while the crowd screamed that the suspect had shot multiple people. It calls into question why police officers were even present since they had no inclination to serve or protect.
One must truly be blind to not see the injustices and systemic racism at play.
GABRIELLE WHITE
student
Metairie