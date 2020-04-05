I fully agree some sort of government stimulus is warranted based on hardships caused by the current novel coronavirus.
The problem with the current package is that many individuals who are either retired or still working don't really need this assistance. I am not sure that the federal government would have had access to the information it would have needed to eliminate giving assistance to those individuals.
I have contacted my congressional office and they have suggested that a method will be forthcoming to return funds to the U.S. Treasury if that is one's choice. They have also suggested in the meantime the stimulus amounts could be donated to a charitable cause.
I would not want to do that since it would basically amount to the government borrowing money for me to donate to some cause. It would make much more sense to return it to reduce the loan the government made to provide me with these funds. I would hope that most of us not in need of these funds would want to return them as I plan to do.
ERNEST GREMILLION
retired investigator
Baton Rouge