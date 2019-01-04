Most phone users face problems with unsolicited calls. I have received as many as 20 calls from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The final straw was the 6:30 a.m. call. AT&T has a Smart Call Block system that requires callers to say their names and press the pound key, whenever no caller ID is given. It has cut down on trash calls immensely. Unfortunately, many desired and important calls are also lost because companies don’t use their names on caller IDs. I missed the repair persons call from AT&T because it was listed as a “toll-free call.” Same situation with West Jefferson Hospital. All active phone lines should require a dedicated name and number be given for ID. There is no privacy reason that names should not be shown. It’s time for the phone companies and our politicians to do something about this problem.
Kathleen Hare
retired
Belle Chasse