One can only hope The Advocate buys Dana Milbank's syndicated column at a discounted rate, because that would be the only justification for running such muck.
The headline "How does Ron DeSantis sleep at night?" is so gas-lit, flamboyant and hyper-partisan that it takes all of a reader's fortitude to read the actual text. Milbank's kind of breathless and brainless writing signals that the Democratic Party and its "journalistic" minions must really fear the Yale undergrad, Harvard law, military service record of a deeply popular governor.
Dredging up COVID-19 death stats in "red" states is so 2021 (and indeed completely disingenuous given former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's dismal COVID record). In fact, during the pandemic, Florida's largest metro areas collectively saw some of the country's largest population gains due to DeSantis' canny leadership. People from all manner of blue states flocked to Florida for freedom, good governance and employment.
There's a consensus that lockdowns didn't work. There is also a consensus that COVID was particularly lethal to the elderly, of which Florida has more than its fair share.
How does Ron DeSantis sleep at night? My guess is, very well.
DONNA MASELLI
interior designer
New Orleans